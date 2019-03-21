iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) Holdings Boosted by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.7% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,035,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,577 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,931,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,769 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,741.9% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 28,257,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,297,000 after purchasing an additional 27,774,085 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,256,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,970,000 after purchasing an additional 132,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 99.2% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,855,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398,716 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS IEFA opened at $61.43 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) Holdings Boosted by IHT Wealth Management LLC” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/ishares-core-msci-eafe-etf-iefa-holdings-boosted-by-iht-wealth-management-llc.html.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.