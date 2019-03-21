Iridium Communications (IRDM) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iridium Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James set a $25.00 price objective on Iridium Communications and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Northland Securities restated a sell rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Iridium Communications presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.20.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. Iridium Communications has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $27.29. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.79 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $132.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Iridium Communications will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Iridium Communications news, COO S. Scott Smith sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $59,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,743,838.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $802,335 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,161,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,277,000 after acquiring an additional 131,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,849,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,919,000 after acquiring an additional 517,624 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,673,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,078 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $71,247,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,361,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,569,000 after acquiring an additional 20,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of things (IoT) services.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.