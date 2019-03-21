IPG Photonics Co. (IPGP) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 205.3% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $147.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 7.35. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $261.77. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.85.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.03). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $330.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on IPG Photonics from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on IPG Photonics to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.91.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

