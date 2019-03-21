Investors Sell Shares of Twilio (TWLO) on Strength Following Insider Selling

Investors sold shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) on strength during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. $88.45 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $117.83 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $29.38 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Twilio had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Twilio traded up $0.27 for the day and closed at $130.65Specifically, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 20,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $2,705,192.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 25,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $2,938,535.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,365 shares of company stock valued at $13,775,034 over the last three months. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Twilio to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target (up from $103.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $134.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.24.

The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of -163.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.21. Twilio had a negative net margin of 18.76% and a negative return on equity of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $204.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Twilio by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

