Investors Sell Pfizer (PFE) on Strength (PFE)

Investors sold shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $80.34 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $248.49 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $168.15 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Pfizer had the 3rd highest net out-flow for the day. Pfizer traded up $0.18 for the day and closed at $42.35

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.89.

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.92 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Mikael Dolsten sold 100,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $4,376,516.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 390,097 shares in the company, valued at $16,992,625.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rady A. Johnson sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $357,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,450.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 317,526 shares of company stock worth $13,704,089. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,465,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,421,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,111,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 92,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

