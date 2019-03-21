Investors Buy Shares of Hasbro (HAS) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $20.49 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $13.54 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $6.95 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Hasbro had the 27th highest net in-flow for the day. Hasbro traded down ($0.84) for the day and closed at $84.97

HAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp set a $110.00 target price on Hasbro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Hasbro to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine raised Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Hasbro from $106.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.35). Hasbro had a return on equity of 28.01% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 65.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,966,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356,518 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,173,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,826,000 after acquiring an additional 368,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,343,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,935,000 after acquiring an additional 356,569 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,570,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,117,000 after acquiring an additional 213,975 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,413,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,331,000 after acquiring an additional 597,909 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

