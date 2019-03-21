Investors Buy Shares of Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $35.58 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $0.26 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $35.32 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF had the 11th highest net in-flow for the day. Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF traded down ($0.01) for the day and closed at $25.06

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.0813 dividend. This is a positive change from Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 257,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,000.

