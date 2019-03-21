Investors Buy JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $24.77 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $0.00 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $24.77 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF had the 21st highest net in-flow for the day. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF traded down ($0.03) for the day and closed at $50.76
The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1271 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th.
