Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC)

3/20/2019 – Magic Software Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

3/14/2019 – Magic Software Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/9/2019 – Magic Software Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

3/5/2019 – Magic Software Enterprises was given a new $10.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2019 – Magic Software Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ:MGIC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd has a one year low of $7.29 and a one year high of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $411.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.86.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $72.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.75 million. Equities research analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 38,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 127,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. 15.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

