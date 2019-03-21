Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (IIM) Stake Decreased by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,727 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors owned 0.08% of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ledyard National Bank purchased a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 429.0% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 1,021.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IIM opened at $14.63 on Thursday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $14.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.0588 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

