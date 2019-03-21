Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) Holdings Raised by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 115.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,250 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 883.6% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 437.5% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $51.67 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $44.16 and a 1 year high of $52.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0978 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) Holdings Raised by IHT Wealth Management LLC” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/invesco-sp-500-low-volatility-etf-splv-holdings-raised-by-iht-wealth-management-llc.html.

Further Reading: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.