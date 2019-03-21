Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 12,379 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,308,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $258,733,000 after buying an additional 1,263,803 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 301,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after buying an additional 37,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Invesco news, Director Rod Canion acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.97 per share, with a total value of $179,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,184.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco acquired 425,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,123,401.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 455,531 shares of company stock worth $1,680,902 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVZ opened at $19.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $33.55.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.37 million. Invesco had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 13th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 target price on shares of Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Invesco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

