Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) Shares Bought by Bluefin Trading LLC

Bluefin Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 105.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,891 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHB. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 13,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000.

PHB stock opened at $18.64 on Thursday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.45 and a 12 month high of $18.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.0651 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

