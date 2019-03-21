Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) Shares Sold by Bluefin Trading LLC

Bluefin Trading LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,134 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 9,022 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSJO opened at $24.89 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $25.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.1143 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%.

