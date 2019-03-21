Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJM) Stake Raised by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,070 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV owned 0.50% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJM opened at $24.42 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.87 and a 12-month high of $24.86.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/invesco-bulletshares-2022-high-yield-corporate-bond-etf-bsjm-stake-raised-by-advisors-management-group-inc-adv.html.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.