International Paper Co (IP) Holdings Reduced by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,564,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 794,969 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in International Paper were worth $184,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 24,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 21,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $45.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.57. International Paper Co has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 8.63%. Research analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 20th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

IP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Stephens raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on International Paper from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.58.

In related news, insider John V. Sims sold 12,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $582,175.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory T. Wanta sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $429,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,760 shares of company stock worth $4,016,587. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

