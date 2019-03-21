International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) Stake Increased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,244 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $7,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF stock traded up $2.55 on Thursday, hitting $125.09. 10,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,886. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 12 month low of $121.85 and a 12 month high of $150.57. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.50%.

IFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.87 per share, for a total transaction of $579,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,730,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,661,095,423.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 923,610 shares of company stock valued at $120,992,534. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

