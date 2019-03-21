Intel Co. (INTC) Holdings Increased by Stillwater Investment Management LLC

Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,888 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 1.1% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,346,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,946,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,357 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 358,346,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,946,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,357 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,466,042 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,558,294,000 after acquiring an additional 559,856 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 25,251,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,194,124,000 after acquiring an additional 186,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,155,799 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,142,328,000 after acquiring an additional 720,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.66% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Intel from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.33.
INTC stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.28. 216,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,294,142. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $251.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.79. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $57.60.
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 29.72%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.
Intel Profile
Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.
Featured Article: Intrinsic Value
Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.