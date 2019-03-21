Intel Co. (INTC) Holdings Increased by Stillwater Investment Management LLC

Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,888 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 1.1% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,346,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,946,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,357 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 358,346,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,946,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,357 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,466,042 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,558,294,000 after acquiring an additional 559,856 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 25,251,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,194,124,000 after acquiring an additional 186,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,155,799 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,142,328,000 after acquiring an additional 720,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Intel from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 14,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $768,563.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 11,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $622,254.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,261 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,147 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.28. 216,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,294,142. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $251.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.79. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $57.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 29.72%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Intel Co. (INTC) Holdings Increased by Stillwater Investment Management LLC” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/intel-co-intc-holdings-increased-by-stillwater-investment-management-llc.html.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.