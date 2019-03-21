Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR) Stake Increased by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.08% of Integer worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Integer during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

Shares of Integer stock traded up $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $86.31. The stock had a trading volume of 8,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,478. Integer Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $54.20 and a 1 year high of $92.61. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.25 million. Integer had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Integer Holdings Corp will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Integer news, insider Jose Antonio Gonzalez sold 9,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $825,917.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,381.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anthony W. Borowicz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.92, for a total transaction of $214,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,214.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,147 shares of company stock worth $5,358,962. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ITGR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Integer from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR) Stake Increased by Globeflex Capital L P” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/integer-holdings-corp-itgr-stake-increased-by-globeflex-capital-l-p.html.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.