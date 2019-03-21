Instructure (INST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Instructure (NYSE:INST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Instructure, Inc. provides cloud-based online education technology. It develops Canvas, a learning management application for the education market and Bridge, for the corporate market, to enable its customers to develop, deliver and manage face-to-face and online learning experiences. The company’s platform also provides data analytics that enable real-time reaction to information and benchmarking in order to personalize curricula and increase the efficacy of the learning process. Instructure, Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Get Instructure alerts:

INST has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Instructure from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. First Analysis lowered Instructure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Instructure in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Instructure in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Shares of Instructure stock opened at $45.08 on Tuesday. Instructure has a one year low of $29.48 and a one year high of $49.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.65 and a beta of 0.57.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.14. Instructure had a negative return on equity of 33.63% and a negative net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $56.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Instructure will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INST. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Instructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Instructure by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Instructure in the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Instructure by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Instructure in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Instructure Company Profile

Instructure, Inc, a software-as-a-service technology company, provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management worldwide. The company offers its platform through a software-as-a-service business model. It develops Canvas, a learning management system for K12 and higher education; Bridge, a learning and performance management suite for businesses; Arc, a next-generation online video learning platform for academic and corporate learning; and Gauge, an assessment management system for K12 schools.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Instructure (INST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Instructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Instructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.