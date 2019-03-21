Insider Selling: Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) CEO Frederick Hume Earnest sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $18,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,201,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,932.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of VGZ stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.74. 1,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,533. Vista Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $0.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VGZ shares. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Vista Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vista Gold stock. Global Strategic Management Inc. bought a new position in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,134,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,000. Vista Gold accounts for about 4.1% of Global Strategic Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Global Strategic Management Inc. owned about 8.11% of Vista Gold at the end of the most recent quarter.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects primarily in Australia. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Littleton, Colorado.

