Insider Selling: Tidewater Inc. (TDW) CAO Sells 3,876 Shares of Stock

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) CAO Samuel R. Rubio sold 3,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $90,465.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,155.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TDW opened at $24.42 on Thursday. Tidewater Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $36.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.16). Tidewater had a negative net margin of 42.19% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDW. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Tidewater by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tidewater in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Tidewater by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tidewater in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tidewater in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Tidewater from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Selling: Tidewater Inc. (TDW) CAO Sells 3,876 Shares of Stock” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/insider-selling-tidewater-inc-tdw-cao-sells-3876-shares-of-stock.html.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc provides offshore service vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, remotely operated vehicle (ROV) operations, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

See Also: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.