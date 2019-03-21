Insider Selling: Nuvista Energy Ltd (NVA) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.68, for a total value of C$46,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,487,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,639,356.56.
Keith A.J. Macphail also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 18th, Keith A.J. Macphail sold 10,000 shares of Nuvista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total value of C$45,000.00.
- On Thursday, March 7th, Keith A.J. Macphail sold 20,000 shares of Nuvista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.54, for a total value of C$90,800.00.
Shares of NVA stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,240,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,662. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.69. Nuvista Energy Ltd has a one year low of C$3.38 and a one year high of C$9.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.77.
About Nuvista Energy
NuVista Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.
