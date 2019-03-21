Insider Selling: Nuvista Energy Ltd (NVA) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.68, for a total value of C$46,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,487,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,639,356.56.

Keith A.J. Macphail also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Keith A.J. Macphail sold 10,000 shares of Nuvista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total value of C$45,000.00.

On Thursday, March 7th, Keith A.J. Macphail sold 20,000 shares of Nuvista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.54, for a total value of C$90,800.00.

Shares of NVA stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,240,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,662. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.69. Nuvista Energy Ltd has a one year low of C$3.38 and a one year high of C$9.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.77.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVA shares. Cormark decreased their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, February 8th. GMP Securities decreased their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$9.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Eight Capital increased their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$7.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “average” rating and set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Nuvista Energy in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Nuvista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.44.

About Nuvista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

