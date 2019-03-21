Insider Selling: NFI Group Inc (NFI) Director Sells C$15,180.00 in Stock

NFI Group Inc (TSE:NFI) Director Vincent James Sardo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.36, for a total transaction of C$15,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,638 shares in the company, valued at C$505,129.68.

Vincent James Sardo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 28th, Vincent James Sardo sold 1,900 shares of NFI Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.15, for a total transaction of C$62,985.00.

Shares of TSE:NFI traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$30.95. 62,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,917. NFI Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$28.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. This is a positive change from NFI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$44.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$61.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of NFI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$46.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures heavy-duty transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses, and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations; and Aftermarket Operations. The Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches, medium-duty buses and cutaways.

