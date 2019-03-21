Insider Selling: Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) CEO Sells 52,458 Shares of Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) CEO Reed Hastings sold 52,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.25, for a total value of $19,265,200.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,265,200.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Reed Hastings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 19th, Reed Hastings sold 54,418 shares of Netflix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $19,699,316.00.

On Tuesday, January 22nd, Reed Hastings sold 67,907 shares of Netflix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.17, for a total value of $22,285,040.19.

On Monday, December 24th, Reed Hastings sold 63,147 shares of Netflix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.12, for a total value of $15,226,004.64.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $377.87. 8,526,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,138,888. The stock has a market cap of $156.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.00, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.23 and a fifty-two week high of $423.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Netflix by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 748 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Netflix by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Netflix from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $430.00 price target (down from $475.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 11th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target (down from $410.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $421.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Macquarie set a $375.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.75.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

