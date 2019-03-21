Insider Selling: Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) VP Sells 13,614 Shares of Stock

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) VP David Loftus sold 13,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $732,569.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MXIM opened at $53.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.32. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.64 and a 52-week high of $63.68.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $576.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.50 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 28.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.90%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 311.8% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

