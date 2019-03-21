Insider Selling: Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC) Director Sells $287,187.39 in Stock

Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) Director Edward F. Brennan sold 3,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $287,187.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,476.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $74.98 on Thursday. Kilroy Realty Corp has a one year low of $59.05 and a one year high of $77.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.11). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Kilroy Realty’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KRC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $377,416,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6,188.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,451,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,412,206 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $111,786,000. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,082,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,676,000 after buying an additional 984,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,721,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,055,385,000 after buying an additional 522,383 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

