Insider Selling: iRobot Co. (IRBT) CFO Sells 23,625 Shares of Stock

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) CFO Alison Dean sold 23,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.12, for a total transaction of $2,979,585.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,765 shares in the company, valued at $8,672,641.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of IRBT stock opened at $122.76 on Thursday. iRobot Co. has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $132.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.75.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.33. iRobot had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $384.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. iRobot’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IRBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of iRobot from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of iRobot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRBT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 24,661 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,848 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 182.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 49,426 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/insider-selling-irobot-co-irbt-cfo-sells-23625-shares-of-stock.html.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.