Insider Selling: FDM Group (Holdings) PLC (FDM) Insider Sells 1,920 Shares of Stock

FDM Group (Holdings) PLC (LON:FDM) insider Peter Whiting sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 909 ($11.88), for a total value of £17,452.80 ($22,805.17).
Shares of FDM stock opened at GBX 917 ($11.98) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $992.85 million and a P/E ratio of 27.13. FDM Group has a twelve month low of GBX 721 ($9.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,138 ($14.87).
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from FDM Group’s previous dividend of $14.50. FDM Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.83%.
About FDM Group
FDM Group (Holdings) plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in providing professional services focusing on information technology (IT). Its four geographical operating segments: the United Kingdom and Ireland; North America; Rest of Europe, Middle East and Africa, excluding UK and Ireland (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).
