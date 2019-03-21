Insider Selling: Docusign Inc (DOCU) CRO Sells 8,717 Shares of Stock

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 8,717 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $488,500.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Loren Alhadeff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Docusign alerts:

On Monday, February 25th, Loren Alhadeff sold 12,000 shares of Docusign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total transaction of $652,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $1.70 on Thursday, hitting $57.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,455,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,029. Docusign Inc has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $68.35. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Docusign had a negative net margin of 60.84% and a negative return on equity of 97.06%. The company had revenue of $199.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.63 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Docusign by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 244.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Caz Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Docusign during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Docusign during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Docusign in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Docusign to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Docusign from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Docusign in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/insider-selling-docusign-inc-docu-cro-sells-8717-shares-of-stock.html.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based transaction products and services in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It serves large enterprises, sole proprietorships, small- to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.