Insider Selling: Coupa Software Inc (COUP) CEO Sells 63,225 Shares of Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $5,909,640.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,913,783.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Bernshteyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 19th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $6,013,329.75.

On Thursday, January 17th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $4,563,580.50.

On Friday, December 21st, Robert Bernshteyn sold 5,865 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $328,909.20.

Shares of COUP opened at $94.47 on Thursday. Coupa Software Inc has a 1 year low of $43.89 and a 1 year high of $99.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -141.00 and a beta of 1.87.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $74.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.07 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COUP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Sunday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based spend management platform. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a company's spend; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and inventory management.

