Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (CIEN) VP Sells $78,740.00 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $78,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

David M. Rothenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 15th, David M. Rothenstein sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $79,940.00.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $38.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.98. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $22.99 and a 12-month high of $45.70.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $778.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.62 million. Ciena had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 target price on shares of Ciena and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Ciena to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ciena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Ciena by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,669,000 after purchasing an additional 26,973 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Converged Packet Optical; Packet Networking; Optical Transport; and Software and Services. The Converged Packet Optical segment develops and sells optical processors, switching systems, and operating system software.

