Insider Selling: Chegg Inc (CHGG) CEO Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $6,159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,322,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,372,279.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of CHGG stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,414,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,792. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Chegg Inc has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $41.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 441.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.32.
Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $95.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.74 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Chegg Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have issued reports on CHGG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chegg to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Chegg to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Chegg from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.55.
Chegg Company Profile
Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.
