Insider Selling: Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) CFO Sells 2,584 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO David Thomas Evans sold 2,584 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $40,620.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

David Thomas Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, David Thomas Evans sold 2,634 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $40,616.28.

On Wednesday, March 13th, David Thomas Evans sold 2,554 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $40,608.60.

NASDAQ:CDLX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.13. 124,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,231. Cardlytics Inc has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $28.29. The company has a market cap of $330.09 million and a PE ratio of -7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.37. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 92.07% and a negative net margin of 35.20%. Analysts expect that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Cardlytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cardlytics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,211,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,783,000 after acquiring an additional 17,153 shares in the last quarter. Canaan Partners VIII LLC bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,647,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Cardlytics by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,462,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,842,000 after acquiring an additional 751,148 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Cardlytics by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,264,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,693,000 after acquiring an additional 465,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,491,000. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

