Insider Selling: Carbonite Inc (CARB) General Counsel Sells 459 Shares of Stock

Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) General Counsel Danielle Sheer sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $11,282.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Danielle Sheer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Danielle Sheer sold 459 shares of Carbonite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $10,593.72.

On Wednesday, February 13th, Danielle Sheer sold 1,113 shares of Carbonite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $28,459.41.

On Monday, February 11th, Danielle Sheer sold 1,176 shares of Carbonite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $28,318.08.

On Monday, February 4th, Danielle Sheer sold 2,223 shares of Carbonite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $63,977.94.

On Monday, January 28th, Danielle Sheer sold 1,394 shares of Carbonite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $38,544.10.

Shares of NASDAQ CARB traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.67. 2,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Carbonite Inc has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $826.15 million, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.72.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16. Carbonite had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Carbonite Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carbonite by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 173,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carbonite by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,225,000 after purchasing an additional 29,258 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Carbonite by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,180,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,820,000 after purchasing an additional 41,811 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Carbonite by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 141,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 21,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Carbonite by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,806,000 after acquiring an additional 136,448 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on CARB. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Carbonite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Carbonite in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Carbonite from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

About Carbonite

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

