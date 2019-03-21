Insider Selling: BSB Bancorp Inc (BLMT) CFO Sells 3,796 Shares of Stock

BSB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BLMT) CFO John A. Citrano sold 3,796 shares of BSB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $131,265.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

John A. Citrano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, John A. Citrano sold 15,839 shares of BSB Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $552,464.32.

Shares of BSB Bancorp stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.07. 1,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,530. The firm has a market cap of $337.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. BSB Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $26.64 and a twelve month high of $36.50.

BSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.72 million during the quarter. BSB Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 22.18%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded BSB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in BSB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BSB Bancorp by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 22,473 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BSB Bancorp by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,618,000 after buying an additional 19,712 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in BSB Bancorp by 365.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BSB Bancorp by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

BSB Bancorp Company Profile

BSB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Belmont Savings Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to small businesses, municipalities, nonprofit organizations, and other customers in the United States. Its deposit products include relationship checking accounts for consumers and businesses, passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, interest on lawyer trust accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and regular checking accounts.

