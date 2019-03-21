Insider Selling: Boyd Gaming Co. (BYD) VP Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) VP William R. Boyd sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,829. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:BYD opened at $27.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.13.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is presently 18.05%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BYD. Morgan Stanley set a $33.00 price target on Boyd Gaming and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Boyd Gaming from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,077,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,410,000 after buying an additional 353,720 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,137,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,601,000 after purchasing an additional 18,695 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,137,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,601,000 after purchasing an additional 18,695 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,983,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,334,000 after purchasing an additional 783,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valinor Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Valinor Management L.P. now owns 2,701,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,146,000 after purchasing an additional 146,600 shares during the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

