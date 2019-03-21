Insider Selling: Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) insider Christopher Bowden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total value of $641,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $64.26 on Thursday. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $41.63 and a one year high of $99.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 2.38.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.07. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 366.61%. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 200.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $188,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Svb Leerink raised Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. BidaskClub raised Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.86.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing IDHIFA, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase III clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase Ib frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase I/II frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML.

