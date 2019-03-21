Insider Buying: Victrex plc (VCT) Insider Purchases 5 Shares of Stock

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) insider Timothy (Tim) J. Cooper acquired 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,290 ($29.92) per share, with a total value of £114.50 ($149.61).

VCT opened at GBX 2,278 ($29.77) on Thursday. Victrex plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,136 ($27.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,434 ($44.87). The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VCT shares. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,420 ($31.62) price objective on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.67) price objective (down previously from GBX 2,850 ($37.24)) on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Victrex to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,630 ($34.37).

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

