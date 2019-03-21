Insider Buying: Plug Power Inc (PLUG) Director Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) Director George C. Mcnamee purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 826,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,499.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.72. Plug Power Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.40 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 42.87% and a negative return on equity of 289.96%. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PLUG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. B. Riley set a $4.00 target price on Plug Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,527,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,566 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,460,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,082,000 after purchasing an additional 194,903 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,460,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,082,000 after purchasing an additional 194,903 shares in the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 5,486,413 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 576,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,632,446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 16,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.83% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

