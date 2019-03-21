Insider Buying: Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) insider Michael H. Goldstein acquired 10,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.28. 117,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,840. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ocular Therapeutix Inc has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $8.28. The company has a market capitalization of $179.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.89.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.05). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 3,013.97% and a negative return on equity of 136.09%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.45 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix Inc will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summer Road LLC raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Summer Road LLC now owns 3,784,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,064,000 after buying an additional 757,362 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,792,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,115,000 after buying an additional 500,489 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,335,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,072,000 after buying an additional 16,734 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 6.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,427,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,821,000 after buying an additional 92,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 6.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,427,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,821,000 after buying an additional 92,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OCUL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.61.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. Its lead product candidates include DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) for the treatment of post-surgical ocular pain and inflammation, allergic conjunctivitis, and dry eye diseases; and OTX-TP (travoprost insert) for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

