Insider Buying: Legacy Reserves Inc (LGCY) Major Shareholder Buys 601,000 Shares of Stock

Legacy Reserves Inc (NASDAQ:LGCY) major shareholder Baines Creek Capital, Llc purchased 601,000 shares of Legacy Reserves stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.52 per share, for a total transaction of $312,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Baines Creek Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Baines Creek Capital, Llc bought 71,137 shares of Legacy Reserves stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $88,921.25.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Baines Creek Capital, Llc bought 100,000 shares of Legacy Reserves stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Baines Creek Capital, Llc bought 100,000 shares of Legacy Reserves stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $116,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 20th, Baines Creek Capital, Llc bought 150,000 shares of Legacy Reserves stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $204,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 13th, Baines Creek Capital, Llc bought 175,000 shares of Legacy Reserves stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $262,500.00.

On Friday, January 18th, Baines Creek Capital, Llc bought 75,000 shares of Legacy Reserves stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $123,000.00.

On Monday, December 31st, Baines Creek Capital, Llc bought 470,786 shares of Legacy Reserves stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $644,976.82.

Shares of LGCY opened at $0.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.32 million, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.71. Legacy Reserves Inc has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $10.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caz Investments LP acquired a new stake in Legacy Reserves in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Legacy Reserves in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Legacy Reserves by 1,697.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Legacy Reserves in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Legacy Reserves in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LGCY. TheStreet raised Legacy Reserves from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Legacy Reserves from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Legacy Reserves from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Legacy Reserves Company Profile

Legacy Reserves Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its operations focus on the horizontal development of unconventional plays in the Permian Basin and the management of shallow-decline oil and natural gas wells in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-Continent regions.

