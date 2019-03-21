Insider Buying: Independence Contract Drilling Inc (ICD) Director Purchases 9,888 Shares of Stock

Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) Director Credit Opportunity Master Msd purchased 9,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $28,279.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Credit Opportunity Master Msd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Credit Opportunity Master Msd purchased 15,392 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $44,636.80.

On Thursday, December 27th, Credit Opportunity Master Msd acquired 46,798 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $138,990.06.

NYSE:ICD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.56 million, a PE ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 2.09. Independence Contract Drilling Inc has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $5.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Independence Contract Drilling Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICD. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the third quarter valued at about $404,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,807,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after acquiring an additional 114,187 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the third quarter valued at about $1,483,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 18.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,336,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after acquiring an additional 206,028 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 156.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 166,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICD shares. Capital One Financial cut shares of Independence Contract Drilling from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Independence Contract Drilling has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin.

