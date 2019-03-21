Insider Buying: CUI Global Inc (CUI) CEO Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

CUI Global Inc (NASDAQ:CUI) CEO William J. Clough acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $19,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,166 shares in the company, valued at $146,520.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of CUI stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.35. 8,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,161. CUI Global Inc has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $3.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $40.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.38.
CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). CUI Global had a negative return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $26.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.90 million.
A number of equities analysts have commented on CUI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of CUI Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CUI Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th.
TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/insider-buying-cui-global-inc-cui-ceo-acquires-15000-shares-of-stock.html.
CUI Global Company Profile
CUI Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power and Electromechanical, and Energy. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers power solutions that consists of external and embedded ac-dc power supplies, dc-dc converters, and intelligent control of energy products; components, including connectors, speakers, and buzzers; and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors, which addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries.
Featured Article: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement
Receive News & Ratings for CUI Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CUI Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.