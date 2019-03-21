Insider Buying: CUI Global Inc (CUI) CEO Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

CUI Global Inc (NASDAQ:CUI) CEO William J. Clough acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $19,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,166 shares in the company, valued at $146,520.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CUI stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.35. 8,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,161. CUI Global Inc has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $3.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $40.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.38.

CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). CUI Global had a negative return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $26.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.90 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUI. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of CUI Global by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 729,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 321,215 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of CUI Global by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 382,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 231,090 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of CUI Global by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,028,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 83,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CUI Global by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,028,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 83,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CUI Global by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 222,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 43,799 shares during the period. 51.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CUI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of CUI Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CUI Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th.

CUI Global Company Profile

CUI Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power and Electromechanical, and Energy. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers power solutions that consists of external and embedded ac-dc power supplies, dc-dc converters, and intelligent control of energy products; components, including connectors, speakers, and buzzers; and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors, which addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries.

