Insider Buying: B. Riley Financial Inc (RILY) Director Buys 2,250 Shares of Stock

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) Director Todd D. Sims acquired 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $50,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

RILY opened at $16.92 on Thursday. B. Riley Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $23.70. The company has a market capitalization of $450.92 million, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut B. Riley Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,218,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,275 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 19.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 22,832 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 276,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 32,733 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 43,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $780,000. Institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/insider-buying-b-riley-financial-inc-rily-director-buys-2250-shares-of-stock.html.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.