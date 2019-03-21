Inpixon (INPX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.15

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 7435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inpixon stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,402 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.72% of Inpixon as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment offers various products and services, which are delivered on premise or in the Cloud, as well as hosted Software-as-a-Service based solutions.

