Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Price Target Raised to $101.00 at BTIG Research

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) had its price objective boosted by BTIG Research to $101.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

IIPR stock opened at $88.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $845.39 million, a P/E ratio of 65.94 and a beta of 1.74. Innovative Industrial Properties has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $90.47.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

