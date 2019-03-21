INMARSAT PLC/ADR (IMASY) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of INMARSAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:IMASY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

IMASY stock opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. INMARSAT PLC/ADR has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Inmarsat plc provides mobile satellite communications services on land, at sea, and in the air worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Maritime, US Government, Enterprise, Aviation, and Global Government. It offers voice and data broadband services; global maritime distress and safety system services; mobile and fixed voice services; a portfolio of machine-to-machine services that provide two-way data connectivity for messaging, tracking, and monitoring of fixed or mobile assets; maritime satellite services, including very small aperture terminals and television receive only antenna services; and Global Xpress, a high-speed broadband service that offer seamless connectivity for advanced data services on land, at sea, and in the air.

