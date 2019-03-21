Ingersoll-Rand (IR) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $113.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $110.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IR. Morgan Stanley set a $120.00 price target on Ingersoll-Rand and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll-Rand has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.21.

Ingersoll-Rand stock opened at $104.91 on Monday. Ingersoll-Rand has a one year low of $79.63 and a one year high of $107.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Ingersoll-Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.79%.

In related news, insider Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,205 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $1,081,219.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 166,407 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $15,041,528.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 417,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,717,487.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 403,959 shares of company stock valued at $40,020,670. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

