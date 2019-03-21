InfuSystem Holdings Inc (INFU) Director Christopher R. Sansone Acquires 25,000 Shares

InfuSystem Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Director Christopher R. Sansone purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
INFU stock opened at $4.40 on Thursday. InfuSystem Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $4.53.
InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.56 million during the quarter.
InfuSystem Company Profile
InfuSystem Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.
